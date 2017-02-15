Microsoft ha revelado los videojuegos que participan en Deals with Gold y como cada semana aquí resumimos los descuentos que tienen los usuarios Gold de Xbox One y Xbox 360.
Del lado de Xbox One tenemos:
- Grand Theft Auto V – 50%
- Sebastian Loeb Rally EVO – 75%
- Dear Esther – 50%
- Rocket League 25%
- Jotun – 40%
- Overwatch – 17%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Card – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Card – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Card – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Card – 60%
- Pinball FX2 Balls of Glory – 50%
- Pinball FX2 Aliens vs. Pinball – 50%
- Pinball FX2 Marvel’s Women of Power – 50%
- Final Station – 50%
- Wheels of Aurelia – 40%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Standard Edition – 67%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe – 67%
Por otro lado, en el Xbox 360 encontramos los siguientes títulos:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 40%
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 – 50%
- Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII- 50%
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – 67%
- LEGO Batman 3- 50%
- Castlevania: Mirror of Fate – 60%
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair – 60%
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection – 75%
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution – 80%
- LEGO Jurassic World- 50%
- Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z – 75%
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi – 75%
- Pinball FX2 Balls of Glory- 50%
- Pinball FX2 Aliens vs. Pinball- 50%
- Pinball FX2 Marvel’s Women of Power – 50%
Los descuentos durarán una semana hasta el 20 de febrero. No olvides revisar los Games With Gold de febrero.
Fuente: http://latam.ign.com/deals-with-gold/35675/news/los-deals-with-gold-de-la-semana-febrero-14-2017