Microsoft ha revelado los videojuegos que participan en Deals with Gold y como cada semana aquí resumimos los descuentos que tienen los usuarios Gold de Xbox One y Xbox 360.

Del lado de Xbox One tenemos:

  • Grand Theft Auto V – 50%
  • Sebastian Loeb Rally EVO – 75%
  • Dear Esther – 50%
  • Rocket League 25%
  • Jotun – 40%
  • Overwatch – 17%
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Card – 50%
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Card – 50%
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Card – 50%
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Card – 60%
  • Pinball FX2 Balls of Glory – 50%
  • Pinball FX2 Aliens vs. Pinball – 50%
  • Pinball FX2 Marvel’s Women of Power – 50%
  • Final Station – 50%
  • Wheels of Aurelia – 40%
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Standard Edition – 67%
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe – 67%

Por otro lado, en el Xbox 360 encontramos los siguientes títulos:

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 40%
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 – 50%
  • Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII- 50%
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – 67%
  • LEGO Batman 3- 50%
  • Castlevania: Mirror of Fate – 60%
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair – 60%
  • Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection – 75%
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution – 80%
  • LEGO Jurassic World- 50%
  • Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z – 75%
  • Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi – 75%
  • Pinball FX2 Balls of Glory- 50%
  • Pinball FX2 Aliens vs. Pinball- 50%
  • Pinball FX2 Marvel’s Women of Power – 50%

Los descuentos durarán una semana hasta el 20 de febrero. No olvides revisar los Games With Gold de febrero.

Fuente: http://latam.ign.com/deals-with-gold/35675/news/los-deals-with-gold-de-la-semana-febrero-14-2017

