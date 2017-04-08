Companies you didn’t realize run the world

Oh, how great it is to live in the 21st century, where we don’t need to hunt for our food or provide our own fuel for heat and survival. It’s much easier to have companies do all of the dirty work for us. With modern living, of course, comes massive corporations and businesses, and—conspiracy theories aside—some companies run the world. From the food we put into our bodies to the organizations that control the colored paper we call money, somebody dictates how our everyday life works, and you may not know who exactly is in charge.

Comcast

Getty Images

If you are reading this in the United States, you probably already have some sort of opinion on Comcast. There’s also a good chance you use Comcast services in your home. You may not realize, however, just how powerful the media giant really is.

For those who don’t know, Comcast Corporation is an American global telecommunications giant, which holds claim to the world’s largest broadcasting and cable television company—which means they’re the best at providing you with 90 channels of nothing to watch. Comcast also defines the term conglomerate, as they own Rockefeller Plaza’s staple company NBCUniversal and therefore operate NBC, Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, NBCSN, E!, The Weather Channel, The Golf Channel, MLB Network, NHL Network, and a variety of other channels. Comcast also owns one of Hollywood’s “Big 6” film studios, in Universal Studios, in addition to “Illumination Entertainment, art house film-centered Focus Features, Working Title Films, Universal Animation Studios, Universal Interactive, Universal Pictures International, and Universal Studios Home Entertainment.” They also recently purchased Shrek creators DreamWorks Animation studio for roughly $3.8 billion. Furthermore, Comcast owns XFINITY and popular movie ticket service Fandango, while also owning professional hockey bad boys the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as their home ice, the Wells Fargo Center. On top of all that, Comcast also—as owners of NBCUniversal—operates its four parks: Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, and Universal Studios Singapore in Singapore.

According to NASDAQ, “Comcast has an impressive market value of $147.8 billion thanks to $68.8 billion in sales, $8.4 billion in profits, and almost $160 billion in assets” and boasts an impressive number of high-speed Internet customers, at over 22 million.

We told you Comcast owns everything, and we barely even scratched the surface.

PepsiCo

Getty Images

Located in Purchase, New York, PepsiCo, Inc. owns pretty much every grain-based snack food you eat or beverage you drink. Seriously, if you walk through a supermarket in the United States, pretty much every snack you see is owned by this one company, though it’s known mostly just as Coca Cola’s rival in the soft-drink space.

PepsiCo makes—most notably—Lay’s, Gatorade, Tropicana, Doritos, Quaker, Cheetos, Mirinda, Lipton, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aquafina, Fritos, Walkers, and Starbucks’ ready-to-drink beverages, in addition to their line-up of soft-drinks, featuring Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7UP, and others. And those are just the most popular among the plethora of brands they own. Unlike their most famous rival, Coca Cola—who have largely remained cemented in the beverage market—PepsiCo’s investment into expanding well past the boundaries of the drink space has certainly paid off, as the company makes more profit from its food brands than its famous drinks. The snack food giant is raking in money hand over fist, with 22 of its brands now pulling in $1 billion in annual retail sales each. This all makes PepsiCo the world’s second-largest food and beverage business, based purely in terms of net revenue.

Who knew people ate so much junk food? *Reaches for bag of chips.*

